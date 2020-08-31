The Joy of Devotion Movie

INTERNATIONAL SOCIETY FOR KRISHNA CONSCIOUSNESS
FOUNDER ACHARYA HIS DIVINE GRACE A.C. BHAKTIVEDANTA SWAMI PRABHUPADA
  • August 31, 2020

    Gopal Krishna Goswami Tests Positive for COVID-19: Health Stable, Prayers Requested

    His Holiness Gopal Krishna Goswami has tested positive for COVID-19. His condition is stable with a low-grade fever. Devotees are requested to ...
  • August 30, 2020

    GBC SPT Strategic Planning Support Unit Releases Safe Re-opening Guidelines for Temples Amid COVID-19

    The Safe Re-opening Guidelines contain safe practices for ISKCON leaders and devotees to use while visiting or doing devotional service at the ...
  • August 28, 2020

    ISKCON Communications Gets A New Facelift

    ISKCON Communications, the agency charged with interfacing with the public on behalf of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness, is...
  • August 28, 2020

    O Mother Radhe

    "O Mother Radhe / You are so sweet and strong.. / In most amazing and caring ways / Your compassion makes me feel I belong…"
  • August 28, 2020

    Mr Motivator

    We look for happiness on many levels; through our bodily faculties, through emotional comfort and through intelligence and ego.
  • August 28, 2020

    Who Are Your Friends?

    A popular proverb is “Show Me Your Friends and I will Show You Your Future.” The people with whom we associate plays an important role in shapi...
  • August 28, 2020

    Poem: Three Names

    "the boy asked wryly / 'Where can I put my foot now? / There isn't anywhere left to go somehow?'"
  • August 27, 2020

    Virtual Bhakti Retreat for Spanish Speakers Celebrates Tenth Installment

    Husband and wife team Prema Rupa Madhava Das and Prema Rupini Madhavi Dasi, who previously organized Bhakti Vriksha programs and “Harinama Part...
  • August 27, 2020

    School of Bhakti, UK, Launches New Online Courses

    The School of Bhakti at the Bhaktivedanta Manor UK, offers a variety of courses and workshops by qualified, respected teachers, to help "everyo...
more news

ISKCON Communications works to create and sustain favorable environments for advancing the goals of the Krishna consciousness movement – by establishing and maintaining confidence and faith in the integrity of the movement’s members and its mission. As such we are committed to helping ISKCON be a respected and influential religious organization all over the world.

VIDEOS


ISKCON COMMUNITY

The Joy of Devotion Movie

"The Joy of Devotion" captures Srila Prabhupada’s worldwide impact, and gives an overview about what ISKCON is today,...
Read more

Fifty Years of Service and Joy

An award-winning documentary exploring the Hare Krishna movement. In 1965, a 69 year-old spiritual teacher from India...
Read more

ISKCON 50 Academic Conference at Harvard

This video is about an academic conference at Harvard University, celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the...
Read more
Our official Media Kit provides a vast array of information about the International Society for Krishna Consciousness
MEDIA KIT
2020@Iskcon Communications